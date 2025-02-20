Trump to meet French, UK leaders next week amid Europe row

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump will host the leaders of France and the UK next week, the White House confirmed on Thursday.

This visit comes as Trump pursues policies that have raised concerns among European leaders, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday before UK Premier Keir Starmer on Thursday, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The visits come as Trump continues to dangle the threat of tariffs on EU goods, claiming the trade deficit between the bloc and the US has been "very unfair."

US exports to the EU’s 27 member states totaled $350.8 billion, while imports were at $553.3 billion in 2022, the latest year for which the US Trade Representative has data.

That does not account for the full trade picture, however, with the US having a $70 billion edge in service trade.

There is also more foreign direct investment flowing into the US from Europe than vice versa, to the tune of roughly $210 billion, according to the European Commission’s data.

The US president also signed an executive order on Feb. 13 mandating "reciprocal tariffs" on foreign nations to match import duties.

Trump has singled out VAT (value-added tax) taxes imposed on US exports, and consumption taxes imposed by the UK and EU, as specific targets for his global tariff effort.

