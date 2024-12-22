Trump: "Under my administration, there will be only males and females."

US President-elect Donald Trump stated that his administration will implement a gender equality policy recognizing only male and female genders, News.Az reports.

"Under the Trump administration, the official policy of the United States government will be that there are only two genders: male and female. Doesn't sound so hard, does it?" Trump said at the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

