Trump: "Under my administration, there will be only males and females."
US President-elect Donald Trump stated that his administration will implement a gender equality policy recognizing only male and female genders, News.Az reports."Under the Trump administration, the official policy of the United States government will be that there are only two genders: male and female. Doesn't sound so hard, does it?" Trump said at the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.