Trump vows to impose sanctions on Russia once NATO countries stop buying its oil

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump said he is prepared to impose tough sanctions on Russia if all NATO members act together and stop buying its oil, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed and started to do the same, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social page.

Trump explained that, in his opinion, NATO is not fully committed to "winning," and he called the purchase of oil from Russia by some alliance countries "shocking." According to the US leader, this has weakened the alliance's negotiating position. "Anyway, I am ready to ‘go’ when you are. Just say when," Trump wrote.

He also called on NATO countries to impose 50-100% tariffs on China. According to the US president, this would help end the Ukrainian crisis, but the tariffs could be lifted after a peaceful settlement. He again called the Ukrainian crisis "[Joe] Biden’s and [Vladimir] Zelensky’s war." "If NATO does as I say, the war will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States," Trump emphasized.

News.Az