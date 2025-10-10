Trump vows to stop Israel from breaching Gaza ceasefire, says US media

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump has pledged that Washington will not allow Israel to violate the Gaza ceasefire agreement reached earlier this week.

Trump’s Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner conveyed to Palestinian group Hamas — through officials from the mediating countries Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar — that the US president stands firmly behind his 20-point plan and would ensure its full implementation, News.Az reports citing Axios.

Citing two unnamed US officials, the report said Trump’s guarantees reportedly include forming a US-led task force to monitor the ceasefire and handle any violations.

The task force to monitor the truce will reportedly operate from a center to be established in Israel, with the participation of 200 US troops and officers. Military officers from Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates are also expected to join the mission.

The report also mentioned how Israel violated a previous ceasefire agreement reached in March.

One US official was quoted as saying: “There was a great deal of mistrust between the sides and the president wanted to make it clear that this deal was very important to him, that he wanted it to happen, that he wants to end the carnage, and wanted to make sure everyone understood he would enforce good conduct.”

