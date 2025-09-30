Trump warns of 'irreversible' cuts if shutdown occurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump spoke to journalists at the White House and was recently asked about the possibility of a government shutdown.

Trump says it's not inevitable, but it does seem likely to happen, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Trump says he and Republicans are the last ones who want a government shutdown.

"Now, with that being said, we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for [Democrats] and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out... cutting programmes that they like," the president continues.

