Yandex metrika counter

Trump warns of 'irreversible' cuts if shutdown occurs

  • World
  • Share
Trump warns of 'irreversible' cuts if shutdown occurs
Reuters

US President Donald Trump spoke to journalists at the White House and was recently asked about the possibility of a government shutdown.

Trump says it's not inevitable, but it does seem likely to happen, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Trump says he and Republicans are the last ones who want a government shutdown.

"Now, with that being said, we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible, that are bad for [Democrats] and irreversible by them, like cutting vast numbers of people out... cutting programmes that they like," the president continues.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      