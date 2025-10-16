Trump, Xi both likely to visit S. Korea during APEC summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both likely to visit South Korea for state visits during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this month, diplomatic sources informed on Thursday.

Seoul is in talks with Washington and Beijing over the arrangements for the highly anticipated trips by the two leaders and is fine-tuning details to host both with a state visit, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

A state visit is the highest form of diplomatic visit by a foreign head of state, during which the host country extends the utmost ceremonial protocol, including an elaborate official welcome with military honors and a state banquet.

If realized, their visits would take place in Gyeongju, the host city for APEC in southeastern South Korea, rather than Seoul, possibly in a simplified manner in terms of the protocol, considering the schedules coinciding with the multilateral gathering, the sources said.

Trump is expected to make a two-day trip starting Oct. 29, holding summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung on the first day, according to sources. A state banquet for Trump may be held the same day.

Xi's visit is anticipated for Oct. 30, with a summit between Lee and Xi and a state banquet widely expected to take place on that day.

The APEC summit is set for Oct. 31-Nov. 1, with ministerial and business leaders' meetings to be held earlier in the week.

News.Az