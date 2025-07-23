Trump’s AI plan aims to cut regulatory hurdles and rejects DEI initiatives

Like many of Mr Trump's initiatives, his proposal seeks to portray former president Joe Biden's AI strategy as burdensome from a regulatory perspective and full of identity politics and environmental red tape.

President Trump's plan directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to “revise the AI management framework, eliminating references to diversity, equity and inclusion, misinformation and climate change”.

The AI push also looks at issues many experts consider more pertinent to the global AI race. It seeks to streamline the construction permit process for data centres, which are becoming critical to AI breakthroughs.

That sort of data centre deal is similar to what was unveiled during President Trump's visit to the UAE in May. Then, President Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Trump announced plans for a new 5GW UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi.

If more of those deals come to fruition, it could help the US gain influence as other countries seek to join the race to provide computational power for AI.

Hypothetically, it could also give the US a competitive edge over China, which also aims to be a dominant AI player.