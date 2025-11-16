Trump’s Gaza plan submitted to UN Security Council

Netanyahu and Trump at the White House. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, diplomats said, News.Az reports, citing the France 24.

Last week the Americans officially launched negotiations within the 15-member Security Council on a text that would follow up on a ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump's plan. Story by France 2 and Caroline Baum.

News.Az