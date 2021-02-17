Turkey, Azerbaijan talk space, rail cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Azerbaijan discussed cooperation opportunities in the fields of space and rail technologies on Wednesday.

Discussions between Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and Rashad Nabiyev, the Azerbaijani minister of communications and information technologies, focused on space technology, rail transportation, and joint ship-building to reduce logistics costs between the two countries.

They also discussed the prospects of holding Teknofest, Turkey's largest aerospace and technology event, in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, as well as opening joint technology parks and workshops in Azerbaijan.

