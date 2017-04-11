Turkey completes over half of Syria border barrier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday said more than half of a security wall along the country’s border with Syria had been finished.

The ministry said 556 kilometers (345 miles) of the “physical security systems project” had been built, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkey shares a nearly 900-kilometer (559 mile) border with war-torn Syria.

The barrier’s construction is being carried out with the aid of Turkey’s TOKI housing agency; it will be 826 kilometers long (513 miles) when completed.

News.Az

