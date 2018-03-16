Turkey controls three-fourths of Afrin: Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday three-fourths of Afrin in northwestern Syria has been liberated during Operation Olive Branch.

Speaking at a local congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in eastern Erzurum province, Erdogan said Turkey has resolved the Afrin issue to a great extent, according to Anadolu Agency.

"Until now, we have established control in three-fourths of the Afrin region," he said.

Erdogan also spoke about the presence of terrorists on the eastern side of the Euphrates River in Syria.

"If America really wants to cooperate with us against terror it must start by removing terrorists from east of Euphrates. We will definitely remove those terrorists from the areas they have invaded," Erdogan said.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK-Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

