Turkey: Suspects of US Embassy assault were drunk

Turkish security forces on Tuesday have confirmed that the suspects in the assault on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara were drunk at the time of the attack.

The suspects Ahmet Celikten and Osman Gudas have confessed that they attacked the embassy under the influence of alcohol, said security sources.

The pair were suspected of being involved in a U.S. Embassy drive-by shooting on Monday.

The attack took place at 5.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) when six shots were fired from a white vehicle at the U.S. Embassy's main entrance.

News.Az

