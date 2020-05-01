Turkic Council member states agree to create Transport Coordination Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

The topic was discussed during a video-conference meeting of the Ministers of Transport of Turkic Council member and observer states, held on April 30, 2020.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev; Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu; Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Elyor Ganiev; Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev; Kyrgyzstan’s State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Roads Ermek Mamyrkaliev; and Hungary’s Minister of State for Transport Policy László Mosóczi.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the national efforts of the Parties in the fight against the global pandemic and measures currently taken by them in the field of transport during the crisis period, and elaborated on the practical ways to address the difficulties the countries are currently facing in transporting goods. The parties also touched upon the future steps that they would need to take in transport field for the early recovery of the economic repercussions of the pandemic.

The participants underlined the vital importance of taking necessary measures to ensure sustainable transport operations for food security and unhindered passage of essential, humanitarian and basic consumer goods, as well as medicines and medical equipment among the countries. The ministers also highlighted the urgency of the facilitation of transport operations across the Trans-Caspian East-West International Transport Corridor to help overcome the negative effects of the global pandemic on the economies of the regional countries.

The next meeting was agreed to be held in Summer 2020 in Budapest.

News.Az

