Turkish and Emirati special forces conduct joint training

The special forces of Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently took part in joint training focused on tactical strategies for protecting important individuals and enhancing the ability of both forces to operate together, according to the Defense Ministry.

The ministry announced that personnel from the General Staff Special Forces Command and the UAE Presidential Guard Command conducted joint training as part of the "Türkiye-UAE Special Forces Training-2025," News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The training included tactical applications for the protection of key individuals, close protection techniques and activities aimed at developing the joint operational capabilities of special forces elements, it said.

