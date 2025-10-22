Azerbaijan, UAE launch joint special forces exercise – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Army’s Special Forces and the Special Operations Command of the UAE Presidential Guard have launched a joint military exercise, dubbed “Indestructible Partnership-2025."

The exercise is being held in Azerbaijan under the framework of a bilateral cooperation plan, News.Az reports, citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

Addressing the opening ceremony on October 21, Azerbaijan Special Forces Commander Major General Alakbar Jahangirov said the exercise aims to deepen cooperation between the special forces of both countries, enhance practical skills, exchange experience, and support the professional development of servicemen.

Participants will develop coordination and leadership abilities through scenarios simulating real combat conditions. During tactical activities, they will work on maneuverability, agility, and command skills while mastering applied techniques and methods, benefiting from the expertise of both countries’ special forces.

The exercise, which involves armored vehicles, army aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles, will include combat-training tasks such as shooting, airborne landings, sniper operations, neutralization of enemy targets, and clearing settlements of hostile forces.

The opening ceremony also paid tribute to Azerbaijani and UAE martyrs with a minute of silence. Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of both countries were performed and their state flags raised.

