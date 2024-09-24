Turkish businessmen receive threatening calls over co-op with Russia: Envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The method of threats, pressure and overt blackmail of Turkish businessmen for cooperation with Russia has entered the arsenal of the West; they receive threatening calls from foreign embassies, said the Russian Ambassador to Ankara Alexey Erkhov, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

According to him, nothing is surprising in this situation: "Turkish businessmen say, a representative of the embassy of one of the Western countries may call them, announce the company's cooperation with Russia, and also warn that this may result in actions with their accounts in foreign banks."Erkhov claims that there are also examples of pressure in the framework of training for Turkish businessmen, where they show and tell what will happen to companies included in the sanctions list for ties to Russia.In early September, it was reported that banks in Turkey faced increased pressure from the American authorities due to transactions with the Russian Federation. The United States is trying to influence not only state-owned Turkish banks. Their target has also become private credit organizations.

