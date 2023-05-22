Turkish House in New York attacked, investigation launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish House in New York hosting Türkiye's diplomatic missions was attacked in the early hours of Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 a.m. local time, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur told Anadolu.

Ozgur said that no one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged.

He said the assailant who is yet to be identified left a jemmy on the spot.

The building was cordoned off by the New York Police Department and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The incident has not impacted the voting in Türkiye's presidential election runoff for the Turks in New York who are currently casting their votes at Turkish House, Ozgur added.

