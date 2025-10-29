Turkish lawmaker hails Azerbaijan as ‘symbol of regional peace, stability’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has become a symbol of peace, stability and development in the region, Turkish lawmaker Samil Ayrim said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at an international conference, titled "The Constitution as the Foundation of the Independence and Sovereignty of States in the Contemporary World", News.Az reports, citing local media.

The conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan was organized by the country’s Milli Majlis.

“The Constitution of Azerbaijan, adopted on November 12, 1995, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the destiny of the Azerbaijani people. On that day, Azerbaijan, having restored its independence, declared to the world its will to build a modern state based on the rule of law, human rights, and democratic values. The architect of this great historical step is the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Today, this legacy has been further strengthened under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev with the principles of justice, development and national unity,” the lawmaker said.

"The Constitution is not just a legal document, but each of its articles demonstrates the will of the people, belief in justice, and their determination to live independently. The Azerbaijani people restored sovereignty during the 44-day Patriotic War and the 23-hour anti-terrorist operation. The Constitution, adopted 30 years ago, is also a compass to the future. The anniversary of the Constitution reminds us of one truth: the foundation of justice is always the Constitution,” he added.

