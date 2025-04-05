Turkish police seize over 455 kg of cocaine at Istanbul Airport: ministry

Turkish police seize over 455 kg of cocaine at Istanbul Airport: ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish police seized 455.2 kilograms of cocaine on Saturday in an operation at Istanbul Airport, the country's largest airport, authorities said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement posted on X, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced authorities discovered that a suspicious cargo shipment of foreign origin was set to transit through Türkiye. Acting on this intelligence, authorities launched a comprehensive inspection.

A video released by the ministry showed officers using specially trained dogs to search the cargo, ultimately revealing the hidden "cocaine-type drug" inside 40 boxes.

The ministry said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

News.Az