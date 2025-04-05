Yandex metrika counter

Turkish police seize over 455 kg of cocaine at Istanbul Airport: ministry

  • World
  • Share
Turkish police seize over 455 kg of cocaine at Istanbul Airport: ministry
Photo: Investing

Turkish police seized 455.2 kilograms of cocaine on Saturday in an operation at Istanbul Airport, the country's largest airport, authorities said, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement posted on X, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced authorities discovered that a suspicious cargo shipment of foreign origin was set to transit through Türkiye. Acting on this intelligence, authorities launched a comprehensive inspection.

A video released by the ministry showed officers using specially trained dogs to search the cargo, ultimately revealing the hidden "cocaine-type drug" inside 40 boxes.

The ministry said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      