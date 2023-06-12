Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit at the invitation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az