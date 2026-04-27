Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Mali, expresses condolences

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has strongly condemned recent terrorist attacks in Mali that led to the killing of Defence Minister Sadio Camara, members of his family, and a large number of civilians, including worshippers at a mosque in the city of Kati near the capital, Bamako.

“The fight against terrorism is an international responsibility requiring cooperation and coordination among all countries, as well as a sustained struggle against the perpetrators, organisers, supporters, and financial sponsors,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

Baghaei extended condolences to the families of the victims and expressed sympathy with the government and people of Mali. He voiced confidence that the Malian people would overcome terrorism and its supporters through unity and solidarity.

In an official statement, Malian government spokesperson Issa Ousmane Coulibaly said on Sunday that the defence minister had died in hospital from injuries sustained in what he described as “cowardly terrorist incidents” the previous morning.

According to the statement, the attacker, driving a vehicle, detonated a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) targeting the minister’s residence in Kati, a key military town near Bamako.

The government added that the collapse of the residence caused additional casualties and led to the destruction of an adjacent mosque, where several worshippers and nearby residents were killed.

News.Az