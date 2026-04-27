Iran-linked hacker group says US Navy to experience “vulnerability” soon

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An Iran-linked cyber group calling itself Handala has claimed that the US Navy will be “more vulnerable than any other organisation” in the coming hours, according to a statement carried by Iranian media.

News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency, that the group said: “In the next few hours, the United States Navy will be more vulnerable than any other organisation. The power of Handala’s penetration will be proven to you. You will understand what painful fate awaits you. Be prepared. We know how to deal with fools and Epstein’s accomplices.”

The statement did not provide any evidence to support its claims.

News.Az