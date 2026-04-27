Ukraine, Norway to build EW-resistant drones

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Ukraine and Norway have agreed to launch joint production of drones designed to resist electronic warfare (EW), marking a new phase in defense cooperation between the two countries.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, the first production facility will be established in Norway, with all drones manufactured under the project to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The initiative will be funded by Norway through additional allocations on top of its planned $7 billion in defense support for Ukraine in 2026. A separate $1.5 billion is also expected to be directed this year toward purchasing Ukrainian-made weapons.

The agreement was signed in Kyiv by Norwegian Ambassador Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen and Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister for European Integration, Serhii Boiev.

The drones to be produced are classified as mid-range strike systems, capable of hitting targets 50 to 200 kilometers behind enemy lines. Compared to first-person-view (FPV) drones, they offer longer range, greater payload capacity, and stronger resistance to electronic interference, while remaining significantly cheaper than missiles with similar reach.

Initial deliveries of the Norway-produced drones are expected by summer 2026.

Beyond manufacturing, the agreement also includes broader industrial and research cooperation, allowing both countries to expand capabilities in drone technology and defense innovation.

The project comes as Ukraine continues to scale up its drone industry and deepen defense ties with European partners. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously signaled plans to expand drone exports to Europe, with growing demand from EU countries for battlefield-tested technologies.

Several European nations are already moving to collaborate with Ukraine on drone production, reflecting the increasing role of unmanned systems in modern warfare.

News.Az