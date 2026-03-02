Yandex metrika counter

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss regional, global developments

Source: CNN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday discussed regional and global developments, as well as issues on NATO's agenda, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a phone call following the attacks on Iran and the subsequent clashes.

According to a statement from the Turkish Communications Ministry, Erdogan told Rutte that Türkiye is “carefully monitoring the conflict in the region,” stressing that “giving diplomacy a chance is important for achieving lasting peace”, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

Erdogan said preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit, to be held in Ankara in July, are ongoing and that “Türkiye will host the summit in a manner befitting its importance.”

Rutte said NATO will “continue to contribute to ensuring the security of its allies with a 360-degree perspective.”


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

