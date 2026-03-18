US Senator slams $22.8B US strikes on Iran

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Bernie Sanders criticized the cost of the US military strikes on Iran, saying the $22.8 billion spent could have been used to fund domestic programs instead.

In a post on X, Sanders highlighted that the funds could cover Medicaid for 6.8 million children, build 2.6 million public housing units, fund Head Start for 1.3 million kids, hire 240,000 teachers, or cancel $20,000 in student debt for 1 million borrowers, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Sanders called for prioritizing public services over military spending, as regional tensions continue.

Since February 28, US and Israeli strikes on Iran have reportedly killed around 1,300 people, while Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage.

News.Az