NATO deploys another Patriot system in Türkiye’s Adana

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The Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that an additional Patriot system deployed by NATO Allied Air Command in Ramstein, Germany is being stationed in Türkiye's southern Adana province, alongside the existing Spanish Patriot system.

Ministry spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Akturk made the remarks during a press briefing at the 10th Main Jet Base Command in Incirlik, Adana, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Akturk added that the deployment of the battery came “in addition to the measures taken at the national level to ensure the security of our airspace and citizens.”

News.Az