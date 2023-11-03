Turkish president presents TOGG to Kazakh counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the Turkish TOGG electric vehicle to the Kazakh head of state as a gift out of respect, News.az reports citing Kazinform.

The Turkish president familiarized his Kazakh counterpart with the car personally.

The Kazakh President expressed gratitude and congratulated the Turkish leader on the successful launch of e-vehicles mass production.

News.Az