Illusion Museum debuts in Baku

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On March 19, the Azerbaijani capital hosted the opening ceremony of the Baku Illusion Museum, a new, interactive, and entertaining space that is the first of its kind in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the “Icherisheher” State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, said that the opening of such innovative spaces contributes to fostering tourism potential of the Icherisheher, as well as diversifying the cultural life of Baku, leaving both city residents and tourists with unforgettable experiences, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Tofig Sadigov, Director of the Museum, briefed the visitors on the museum building, saying that it the three-story building over 20 thematic rooms. Each room is carefully designed to “trick” the brain, providing a mix of entertainment and learning.

Following the opening remarks, the visitors toured the museum.

The museum is open for visitors throughout the week from 10:00 to 20:00. Professional Azerbaijani, Russian, and English-speaking guides are operating here to ensure the comfort of visitors.

News.Az