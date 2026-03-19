First-ever Israeli strike on Iranian Navy sites in the Caspian Sea - VIDEO

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The Israeli Air Force targeted Iranian Navy positions in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday night, marking the first such strike since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF confirmed on Thursday.

Among the sites targeted during the strikes was a major Iranian Navy port, at which dozens of ships were destroyed. Prominently among the destroyed vessels were four missile ships equipped with air defenses and anti-submarine missiles, as well as a corvette warship, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Other significant targets of the strikes located at the port included a central command center for the Iranian Navy, and infrastructure used to repair and maintain Iran's military vessels.

"Striking this infrastructure deepens the damage to the regime’s capabilities and undermines the Iranian Navy’s control over the maritime space in the Caspian Sea," the IDF stated.

"We have deprived them of capability for years to come," a senior Navy officer revealed about the strikes.

News.Az