Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani discussed the Israel-Iran situation on Tuesday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.
Turkish, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Israel-Iran situation
AA Photo
In a phone call, the two ministers also discussed the situation in Gaza, the sources added.