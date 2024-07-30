Turkish security forces neutralize 13 terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that the country’s security forces have neutralized 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

The terrorists were located in the Gara and Haftanin regions and were targeted in airstrikes, the ministry posted on X, News.Az reports."We are committed to our fight against terrorism and will continue to take decisive action to rid our nation of this threat," the ministry stated.“We are making northern Iraq a tough place for terrorists!” it further added.The PKK terrorists frequently use northern Iraq as a base for planning cross-border attacks into Türkiye.

