Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the latest developments in Syria and security issues in a phone call Sunday, Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on X.

During the call, Guler and Austin also discussed bilateral and regional defense issues, the ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. The call came hours after the collapse of Syria's Assad regime after decades in power.Austin said the US is closely monitoring statements issued by Syrian opposition groups and their actions."Secretary Austin and Minister Guler both reaffirmed the importance of close coordination between the US and Türkiye to prevent further escalation of an already volatile situation as well as to avoid any risk to US forces and partners and the Defeat-ISIS Mission. The Secretary acknowledged Türkiye’s legitimate security concerns and discussed the risks posed by ISIS and other malign actors in the region," said US Defense Department spokesman Patrick Ryder in a statement.

News.Az