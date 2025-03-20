Türkiye and Armenia open border crossing for 10 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

By decision of the Armenian government, the Margara border crossing point on the Armenian-Turkish border will be opened from March 21 to 31 for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria via Türkiye, News.Az reports.

The adoption of this decision is related to the need to transport humanitarian aid sent to the Syrian Arab Republic on behalf of the Republic of Armenia via land transport through the territory of Türkiye.

"The adoption of this project will allow for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Syrian Arab Republic on behalf of the Republic of Armenia more quickly and at lower cost," the justification for the decision states.

