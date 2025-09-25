Türkiye and Egypt hold Distinguished Observer Day at joint naval exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Distinguished Observer Day of the Türkiye-Egypt Friendship Sea-2025 (Bahr El Sadaka) naval exercise took place on Thursday at the Aksaz Naval Base in Mugla, southwestern Türkiye.

The exercise, carried out under the motto “Cooperation in the sea of friendship, unity of strength in the blue homeland,” featured a series of joint operational activities by the Turkish and Egyptian navies, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Speaking at a press briefing aboard the Turkish frigate TCG Orucreis, Turkish Navy Col. Ahmet Kacar said the drill is a bilateral, live exercise done with the Egyptian Navy.

Kacar stressed that the exercise aims to ensure interoperability between the Turkish and Egyptian naval forces and strengthen military cooperation. “The aim is to test surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and air defense warfare tactics while enhancing mutual training and cooperation in these fields,” he said.

During the port phase of the drill on Monday and Tuesday, special forces training, cyber defense sessions, and discussions on the use of artificial intelligence as well as unmanned aerial and naval systems in maritime operations were carried out, Kacar said.

News.Az