Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt over military buildup in Sinai Peninsula

Israel has asked the United States to pressure Egypt over its alleged military buildup in the Sinai Peninsula, which Jerusalem claims violates the peace treaty between the two nations.

Citing US and Israeli officials, the report says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the matter with visiting US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that the alleged violations include the construction of runways for fighter jets and underground sites that appear to be designed for storing missiles, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The Israeli sources are quoted as saying that, though there is no evidence that missiles are indeed being stored in the underground sites, Egypt has not provided sufficient answers when asked.

“What the Egyptians are doing in the Sinai is very grave and we’re very worried,” one of the sources says.

