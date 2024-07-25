Türkiye calls on international community to immediately stop Israeli atrocities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye on Thursday urged the international community to immediately stop Israeli atrocities in order to bring peace to the region.

“Israel's actions must be halted immediately to prevent violence from escalating across the region,” said an official statement issued following the meeting of the Turkish National Security Council.Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.Nearly 39,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 90,400 injured, according to local health authorities.Over nine months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.The Turkish National Security Council also said that clearing Syrian territories from separatist terrorism will primarily secure Syria's interests and survival, referring to PKK/YPG terrorist group's activities.In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

News.Az