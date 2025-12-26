Türkiye condemns Israel’s Somaliland recognition as illegal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has condemned Israel's decision to recognize Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state, describing it as an unlawful action that destabilizes the region.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Friday that the Israeli decision was “a new example of the Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at regional and global levels,” adding that it constituted “clear interference in Somalia’s internal affairs”, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

He said Israel’s step was part of what Türkiye views as expansionist policies and efforts to prevent international recognition of the State of Palestine.

Keceli stressed that decisions regarding the future of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Somaliland region must be taken in a manner that reflects “the will of all Somalis”.

The condemnation came after Israel announced on Friday that it had officially recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the move was made “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” the agreements signed in 2020 to normalise Israel’s relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

Netanyahu also invited the Somaliland president to pay an official visit to Israel. Reaffirming Ankara’s support for Somalia’s territorial integrity, Keceli said Türkiye, which attaches importance to peace and security in the Horn of Africa, would continue to stand by the Somali people. Separately, Egypt also said on Friday that the foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye and Djibouti have criticised the decision. "The ministers affirmed their total rejection and condemnation of Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region, stressing their full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia," Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement following a phone call between Egypt's foreign minister and his Somali, Turkish and Djiboutian counterparts. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never received international recognition. While it operates as a de facto self-governing entity, Somalia considers the region an integral part of its territory and views any direct engagement with Somaliland as a violation of its sovereignty and unity.

