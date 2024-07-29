Türkiye eliminates 2 PKK/KCK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s intelligence agency has eliminated two PKK terrorists plotting an attack on its armed forces in northern Iraq, security sources said Monday.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) took out Vesile Duran, code-named “Ronahi Dilhvin,” and Dilan Öklü, code-named “Arin Tolhildan,” in a precision strike in the Hakurk region of Iraq, sources said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.The two terrorists were relaying to the PKK terrorists in the field orders from the group’s so-called senior ringleaders to attack Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) positions in Hakurk. Sources added that they were eliminated when they arrived at the meeting point.Duran joined the PKK/KCK terrorist organization in 2014, crossed into northern Iraq in 2015, received armed training, and began operating in the region.Oklu, who was included in armed actions by the terror group at the age of 15 in 2014, was the sister of Vedat Oklu, codenamed Tolhildan Zevki, a PKK/KCK member who was "neutralized" in 2019.PKK terrorists often hide in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

