Türkiye establishes cybersecurity presidency

Türkiye established the Cybersecurity Presidency under a presidential decree, aiming to enhance national cybersecurity and IT infrastructure, News.az reports citing Turkiyetoday.

The department, which will have its headquarters in Ankara, will be responsible for all the work to be done to ensure cybersecurity in the country.The department will have departments such as the Cyber ​​Defense General Department, the Cyber ​​Resistance General Department, the Ecosystem Development General Department, the Foreign Relations Department, the Management Services Department, the Legal Counseling Department, and the Press and Public Relations Department.The department will have 135 employees for the time being.

