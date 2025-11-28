Türkiye, Germany to strengthen cooperation, says Fidan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated in Berlin that Türkiye and Germany are set to deepen their cooperation, which is based on strong foundations. He emphasized a renewed political will to advance bilateral ties and revive momentum in Turkish-EU relations.

“There is a very strong will to take Türkiye–Germany relations, as well as Türkiye–EU relations, even further in these uncertain and crisis-driven times. As foreign ministers, we are carrying out the necessary planning and coordination,” he said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Addressing a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin as part of his visit to the country, Fidan said relations between Türkiye and Germany recently gained “new momentum with a new spirit,” citing as evidence the recent visits to Türkiye by Wadephul and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He announced that the next meeting of the countries’ Strategic Dialogue Mechanism would be held in the first half of 2026.

News.Az