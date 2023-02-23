Türkiye jails 171 people over collapsed buildings in quake
23 Feb 2023
Investigations are ongoing regarding the buildings destroyed by the earthquake in Türkiye, country's Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag said, News.az reports.
He noted that 171 people were arrested in connection with the case.
78 of them are contractors, 64 are construction supervisors, and 11 are building owners.