Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye jails 171 people over collapsed buildings in quake

  • World
  • Share
Türkiye jails 171 people over collapsed buildings in quake

Investigations are ongoing regarding the buildings destroyed by the earthquake in Türkiye, country's Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdag said, News.az reports.

He noted that 171 people were arrested in connection with the case.

78 of them are contractors, 64 are construction supervisors, and 11 are building owners.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      