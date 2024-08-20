Türkiye, Malaysia seek to bolster defense ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Malaysia, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler held a meeting with Malaysian Defense Minister Dato Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

Upon arrival at the Malaysian Ministry of Defense, Guler was greeted with a military ceremony, saluting the Guard of Honor and signing the Book of Honor, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry on X.The visit follows a meeting on Monday between Guler and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, with Guler accompanied by İbrahim Kalin, head of Turkish intelligence.This diplomatic engagement marks a significant step in strengthening defense ties between Türkiye and Malaysia, as both countries work to enhance their bilateral relations.In 2023, Guler highlighted Malaysia and Türkiye as strategic partners in Southeast Asia, noting that their relationship is built on historical and cultural ties, and the principles of mutual respect and cooperation.

News.Az