Türkiye recalls its ambassador from Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has recalled its ambassador Ozkan Torunlar from Israel, News.az reports.

Turkish media said that Torunlar was recalled to Ankara for consultations.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

News.Az