Türkiye refutes claims of 2.5 million refugees in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center for Combating Disinformation under the Turkish Presidency has dismissed claims that approximately 2.5 million refugees, primarily Syrians, reside in the 16-million-strong city of Istanbul.

Which cites the the agency, information suggesting that Istanbul is home to 2.5 million refugees are inconsistent with reality. The Turkish Interior Ministry's Migration Department revealed that 1,087,017 foreigners live in Istanbul. Among them, 530,612 are Syrians under temporary protection, 3,252 foreigners are under international protection, and 553,153 foreign nationals hold residence permits.

News.Az