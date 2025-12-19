Türkiye's Aselsan lands $410M defense deal with Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aselsan, one of Türkiye’s leading defense industry companies, has signed a $410 million contract for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems to Poland, according to reports from Turkish media.

In a statement, the company said it concluded the lucrative export agreement for the advanced weaponry to a NATO-member client, without naming the country, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

While the official announcement did not specify the buyer, Turkish media identified Poland as the counterparty, a claim echoed by extensive coverage in the Polish press highlighting the expansion of bilateral defense cooperation.

Last month, Aselsan also signed a separate contract worth $101.8 million with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) for the supply of avionics systems. That agreement was aimed at supporting the development of ongoing domestic defense projects.

With a market capitalization of approximately 940 billion Turkish Liras, Aselsan is currently the most valuable company listed on Borsa Istanbul.

Five Turkish companies — Aselsan, TUSAŞ, Baykar, Roketsan and MKE — have secured places in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI) 2024 ranking of the world’s top 100 arms-producing and military services firms, marking a significant milestone in Türkiye’s growing influence in the global defense sector.

