Netanyahu says Israeli forces crossed Lebanon's Litani River

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that his military has crossed the strategic Litani River in southern Lebanon. The move marks a significant escalation, pushing Israeli troops beyond the previously declared boundaries of their ground offensive.

Speaking at a seminar in the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu confirmed the deep push into Lebanese territory alongside ongoing airstrikes. "We attacked Beirut now, and we attacked Tyre yesterday, and our forces crossed the Litani River," Netanyahu stated, according to Israel’s Channel 14. "We are striking them and will strike them forcefully," News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Litani River is a critical geographical and political boundary, flowing across southern Lebanon before emptying into the Mediterranean. Crossing it represents a major tactical shift for Israeli forces, who have already advanced roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into the country during the current campaign.

Netanyahu also focused heavily on Hezbollah's drone capabilities, labeling them a "major threat" due to how difficult they are to detect. He claimed the Israeli military is actively working to completely eliminate the group's drone threat.

The escalation comes despite a ceasefire agreement originally announced on April 17 and recently extended until early July. While international monitors report frequent violations, Hezbollah has continued to retaliate with rocket and drone strikes targeting Israeli positions in both southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

The Human Toll: Since launching this large-scale offensive on March 2, Israeli military actions in Lebanon have killed 3,269 people, wounded 9,840 others, and displaced more than 1 million residents, according to official figures released Wednesday.

News.Az