Singapore foreign minister makes rare visit to North Korea

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Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan completed a rare two-day official visit to Pyongyang, where he urged North Korean leadership to maintain open communication channels despite rising global uncertainty.

The visit, which took place from Tuesday to Wednesday, came at the invitation of North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. During their talks, Balakrishnan encouraged North Korea to "engage constructively with the region and keep channels open for dialogue." He also extended an official invitation for Choe to attend the upcoming ASEAN Regional Forum, a key diplomatic platform where North Korea holds membership, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The trip served to reaffirm the long-standing diplomatic ties between the two nations, which celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2025.

In addition to meeting with Foreign Minister Choe, Balakrishnan held talks with Jo Yong Won, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly. Jo provided a briefing on North Korea's current political developments, while Balakrishnan emphasized that maintaining regional dialogue is crucial for global peace and stability.

A Historic Link: During the meetings, both sides fondly recalled the historic June 2018 summit in Singapore, which hosted the first-ever meeting between North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un and a sitting US President.

News.Az