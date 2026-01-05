Türkiye, Saudi Arabia review ties, regional stability in phone call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as regional and global issues, during a phone call on Sunday.

Erdogan said the two sides plan to take further steps to deepen cooperation between their countries, News.Az reported, citing the Turkish Presidential Administration.

He also said Ankara is closely monitoring developments in Somalia and Yemen, stressing that preserving the territorial integrity of both countries is vital to regional stability. Erdogan added that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to efforts aimed at uniting the parties in Yemen.

Erdogan further noted that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened over the winter, adding that Türkiye continues to work to secure a lasting ceasefire and help restore the region.

News.Az