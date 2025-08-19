Türkiye to host 2026 NATO Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced today, August 19, 2025, that the 2026 NATO Summit will take place on July 7 and 8, 2026, at the Beştepe Presidential Compound (Külliye) in Ankara, Türkiye, News.Az reports citing NATO.

The Secretary General said: “I want to thank Türkiye for hosting this important meeting. Türkiye has been a strong NATO Ally for more than 70 years, making invaluable contributions to our shared security. At our next Summit, Leaders will continue to make NATO a stronger, fairer and more lethal Alliance, ready to respond to the critical challenges to our security.”



This is the second time Turkïye will host a NATO Summit, following Istanbul in 2004. NATO Summits bring together Allied leaders to take decisions on important issues facing the Alliance.

News.Az