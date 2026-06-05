Pegasus flight evacuated after power bank emits smoke - VIDEO

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Passengers aboard a Pegasus Airlines flight operating from Ankara to Izmir were evacuated on the taxiway after a portable power bank belonging to a passenger began emitting smoke, News.Az reports, citing Türkiye Today.

The aircraft was taxiing toward the runway in preparation for departure when the device started to malfunction.

According to the report, the pilots immediately stopped the aircraft and notified air traffic control.

Passengers were quickly evacuated using inflatable emergency slides. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The device responsible for the disruption was later examined by specialists and removed from the aircraft. It was reported that there were not only signs of smoke but also indications of internal ignition within the power bank.

The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns related to lithium-ion battery devices on aircraft. In 2025, Türkiye's General Directorate of Civil Aviation introduced restrictions on carrying portable battery-powered charging devices on aircraft, citing fire risks.

Under the current regulations, power banks are still permitted on flights but must be transported in checked baggage rather than carried into the cabin.

News.Az